Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 83.65% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Oruka Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oruka Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:ORKA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $21.78. 118,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,078. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62. Oruka Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORKA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $343,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,013,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops genetically-targeted therapies for heart failure and cardiovascular diseases. It is positioned to bring personalized therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, through the use of genetics. Complementing the Company’s cardiovascular science, ARCA’s management team has significant experience in developing and commercializing cardiovascular products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.