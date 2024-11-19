Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

ECOW stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOW. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

