Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
ECOW stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $22.69.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.