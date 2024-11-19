Parnassus Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Parnassus Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,743 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Republic Services worth $93,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 351.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Republic Services from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.91 and a 52 week high of $216.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.