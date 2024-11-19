Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 103,866 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,305,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 103,866 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises approximately 1.7% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.32% of D.R. Horton worth $821,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $1,205,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 248.6% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 107.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DHI opened at $161.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.