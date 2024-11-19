Parnassus Investments LLC Sells 53,550 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Parnassus Investments LLC reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,550 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Cboe Global Markets worth $115,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,696 shares of company stock worth $1,591,160. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $205.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.93 and a 200 day moving average of $193.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

