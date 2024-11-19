Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 11,482 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,482 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Silicon Laboratories worth $49,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,217,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,399,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 131,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $97,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,725. This represents a 1.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.65. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

