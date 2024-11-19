Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 6,581 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 2.3% of Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 2.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $523,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $587.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $573.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $461.66 and a 52 week high of $609.69. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.