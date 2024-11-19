PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.45.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
PayPal Price Performance
PYPL stock opened at $84.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16. PayPal has a 12-month low of $55.28 and a 12-month high of $87.92.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.