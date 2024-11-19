PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sang Young Lee Acquires 8,174 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $169,528.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,517,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,477,263.92. This trade represents a 0.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, November 15th, Sang Young Lee purchased 1,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $20,600.00.

NASDAQ PCB opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $296.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.67.

PCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PCB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 13.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 299.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

