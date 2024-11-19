Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 354,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 368,718 shares.The stock last traded at $15.11 and had previously closed at $15.24.

PSO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pearson by 9,603.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pearson by 68.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 171,220 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pearson in the second quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pearson by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

