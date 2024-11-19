Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Price Performance

PPAL stock remained flat at $62.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

