Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPALGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Price Performance

PPAL stock remained flat at $62.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

About Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Dividend History for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL)

