PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after buying an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after buying an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,036,000 after acquiring an additional 492,888 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.2 %

PEP stock opened at $158.33 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.76 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.42 and its 200-day moving average is $171.38. The firm has a market cap of $217.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.