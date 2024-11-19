Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0217 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE PBT traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 110,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $19.18.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

