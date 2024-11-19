Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,160 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 28,542.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Permian Resources by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources Price Performance

Shares of PR opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $67,156.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,911.41. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PR

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.