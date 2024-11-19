Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 415715 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Pernod Ricard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5154 per share. This is a boost from Pernod Ricard’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.