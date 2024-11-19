Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires 110,885 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,885 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.29% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $766,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,644,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,645,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 53.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 77,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 215.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 24,893 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The trade was a 11.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,713. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

PPBI opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently -879.94%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

