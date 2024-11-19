Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Shares in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 88,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.62% of Surmodics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Surmodics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Surmodics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

SRDX stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

