Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.69 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,237 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.15% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.99.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.45 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Barclays increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

