Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,015,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,485 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.33% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

AMRX opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

