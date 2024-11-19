Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.27% of La-Z-Boy worth $4,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LZB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 228.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 85.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at La-Z-Boy

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares in the company, valued at $137,881.08. The trade was a 53.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The trade was a 25.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.0 %

LZB opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.76 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.29.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.