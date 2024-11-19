Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 8,139 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,139 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial makes up 0.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Wintrust Financial worth $14,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $82.90 and a one year high of $136.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.35.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $473,967.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total transaction of $182,330.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,604.04. This trade represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock worth $2,445,314. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wintrust Financial from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.