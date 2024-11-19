Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,561 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,871,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,851,405.72. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.

On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $142,628.16.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.62.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.

