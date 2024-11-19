Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,561 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $104,529.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,871,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,851,405.72. This represents a 0.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,660 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,152.40.
- On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,253 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $63,771.42.
- On Thursday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,461 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,728.88.
- On Tuesday, October 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,567 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.01 per share, with a total value of $126,909.67.
- On Wednesday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,500 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $18,135.00.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,700 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $69,255.00.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,768 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $142,628.16.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $12.62.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 114,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 70,022 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 82.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund by 48.0% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 362,964 shares during the last quarter.
