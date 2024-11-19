Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock Price

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $211.00 to $212.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CHRD. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.27.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

CHRD stock opened at $130.33 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $123.30 and a 1-year high of $190.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy will post 16.8 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, with a total value of $74,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The trade was a 3.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chord Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 397.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,589,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,658 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 8,762.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,090,000 after purchasing an additional 741,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Chord Energy by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,305,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,813,000 after acquiring an additional 674,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,705,000 after purchasing an additional 519,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.