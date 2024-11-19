Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stake Reduced by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 471,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 295,096 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.73% of Plexus worth $64,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Plexus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plexus by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Plexus by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,137.50. This represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $448,863.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,223.37. The trade was a 8.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,552 shares of company stock worth $5,250,872 in the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.