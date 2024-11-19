Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Down 0.1 %

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $18.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.36 million, a P/E ratio of 918.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.96. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,800.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell acquired 2,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,065.52. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $91,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after buying an additional 111,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after acquiring an additional 115,318 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,372,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

