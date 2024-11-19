PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of International Business Machines worth $259,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $208.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $152.35 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 97.23%.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

