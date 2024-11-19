PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,277,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.86% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $214,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 6,797.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,193 shares during the period.

Shares of PRF opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.92 and a twelve month high of $42.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

