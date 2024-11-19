PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $275,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 536,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 702,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,836,000 after buying an additional 433,178 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 457,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,351,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,962,000 after buying an additional 262,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5,419.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 259,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 254,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares in the company, valued at $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,788 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,978. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $214.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

