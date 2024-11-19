PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,686 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $695,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.51. The company has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $223.00 and a twelve month high of $298.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

