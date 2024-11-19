Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €34.79 ($37.01) and last traded at €34.85 ($37.07), with a volume of 807182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €35.23 ($37.48).

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.30.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

