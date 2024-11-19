Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Evercore ISI

Post (NYSE:POST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

POST has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Post Stock Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $108.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.77. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post has a 12-month low of $83.73 and a 12-month high of $118.96.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 419,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,288,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,035,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Post by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,089,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Post by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 161,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

