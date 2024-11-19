Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.
Powell Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Powell Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Powell Industries to earn $12.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.5%.
Powell Industries Stock Up 3.8 %
POWL opened at $289.01 on Tuesday. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $75.05 and a 12-month high of $364.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.62 and a 200-day moving average of $192.46.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company’s principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
