Princeton Capital Management LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 4.2% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,046 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,631,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $727.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $690.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $879.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $870.84. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

