Princeton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,855 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UiPath by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 164.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,469 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 3,389.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in UiPath by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 231,694 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 245.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,498.19. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PATH opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

