Princeton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,729 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 1.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 24,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

AMD stock opened at $138.93 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

