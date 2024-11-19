Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 193.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,204 shares during the period. CrowdStrike makes up 3.1% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $839,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in CrowdStrike by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $342.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 497.06, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.