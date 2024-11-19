Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $126.72. The company has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

