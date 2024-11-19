Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PCOR opened at $69.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 12,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $876,633.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,325,618.56. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,707 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $160,091.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,285.84. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,695 shares of company stock worth $6,844,893 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,607 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 27,239.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,581,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,534 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,572,000. XN LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $81,306,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.