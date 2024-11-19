Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 16,932 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $160.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $288.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.80 and a 200-day moving average of $152.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

