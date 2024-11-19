Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 15,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $135.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.12 and a 12-month high of $163.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

