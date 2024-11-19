Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 801 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 62,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

TSM opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $95.25 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $972.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.