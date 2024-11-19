Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $51.56 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,751 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $51,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.59 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

