Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 145,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 48,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 165,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 107,251 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, CAP Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.73.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

