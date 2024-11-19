Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,415 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

DGRO stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $64.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

