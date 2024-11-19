Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 40,449 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after buying an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,722,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,119,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

