Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2024

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULMFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $6.72 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

