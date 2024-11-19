Quest Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 471,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $228.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.88%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

