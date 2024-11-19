Quest Partners LLC Increases Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 2,100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,866 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Performance

Shares of ENV opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $73.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day moving average of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENV has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ENV

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.