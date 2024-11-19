Quest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 42,518 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in OGE Energy by 23.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in OGE Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.86.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $965.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.4213 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.