Quest Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
COF stock opened at $182.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.39 and a fifty-two week high of $198.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.
In related news, insider Kara West sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $133,190.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,374.17. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This trade represents a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock worth $4,982,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
COF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
